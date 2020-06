Oliver Wendell Hyde, Jr.September 6, 1930 ~ June 4, 2020Oliver Wendell Hyde, Jr., known as Wendell, 89, passed away June 4, 2020, at home in Ogden, Utah, from a malignant tumor. He was born September 6, 1930, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Oliver Wendell and Constance (Christensen) Hyde.He married Myrtle Stevens, June 9, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple.He served in the navy during the Korean War.Afterward he became a physician and practiced in Ogden from 1963 to 2000. He served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.He is survived by his wife, 7 children, 36 grandchildren, and 74 great-grandchildren.Private Family Graveside Services were held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com