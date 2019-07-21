1930 ~ 2019

Omera Christensen Davis was born in Moroni, Utah on July 20, 1930. She was surrounded by love and family in the days before she left this mortal world on July 18th, two days before her 89th birthday.

She is proceeded in death by her loving husband Guy E. Davis and her eldest daughter Valrie Jean Adling. Omera is survived by her sister Phyllis Deuel, her brothers Glen Christensen and Peter Dallin Christensen, as well as her children Guy Charles Davis, Karen Omera Granoff and Stacie Lee Rekow, her 21 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.

Omera was known for her loving service to everyone. Her family and church will always remember her sweet smile, hard work and willingness to extend charitable kindness to everyone.

A graveside service will be held in Wanship, at 10 am on Saturday, July 27th , where she will be buried next to her husband.

Published in Deseret News on July 21, 2019