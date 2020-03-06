|
|
1934 ~ 2020
Opal Tryon Miller, 85, of American Fork, passed away March 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born September 2,1934 in Tempe, Arizona, the daughter of Merlin Plumb Tryon and Amanda Virginia Tyler. She married Reed Karl Miller January 14, 1957 in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple.
She is survived by her husband, Reed, her children, Mark (Kristie) Miller, Michelle (Scott) Parrott, Maralee Santo, Miguel (Melanie) Miller, 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was the 12th and youngest child of her parents and the final survivor.
Opie was a faithful wife and mother who was happiest when she could express her love to her family. She was always generous with greetings, meals, gifts and cards in the mail. She was a faithful follower of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and served in numerous capacities her entire life as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was extremely gifted musically, and often shared her talents singing, playing organ or piano for church services or performances to the delight of those who heard her. Several times she sang solos for performances such as Handel's Messiah. She led choirs large and small, young and old, each one performing their best under her guiding hand. Perhaps her greatest and most fulfilling experience was to lead an enormous regional choir for the rededication of the Manti, Utah LDS temple, a performance that received a specific expression of appreciation from a church apostle.
While taking a long break from pursuing her education and a career to raise children, she selflessly sacrificed her personal pursuits for the blessing of her family. She courageously moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina with her growing family of young children while Reed served as a school principal. She quickly adapted by learning excellent Spanish and integrating her family into the Argentine community.
In her late 40s she returned to college to earn her degree in elementary education and receive her teaching certification. For the next 12 years, she taught reading, Spanish and Esperanto, music and choir at high school and middle school levels. During summers, she taught migrant children for the state Migrant Education Program.
In her retirement, she returned to doing what she loved most, blessing the lives of those she loves. She served the people of Mexico on an 18-month mission for the church with Reed in the Yucatán Peninsula. Her later years were spent creating Swedish weave blankets for every child and grandchild. She was present at every family occasion she could possibly attend or host, and often hosted Thanksgiving feasts and Christmas Eve parties.
We will always remember her generosity and love.
Funeral services will be held Monday March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Hillcrest 3rd ward, 1120 North 150 West American Fork. A viewing will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, Am. Fork and Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church prior to the services. Burial in the Provo City cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2020