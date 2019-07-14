Resources More Obituaries for Oren Nelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Oren Arthur Nelson

Oren Arthur Nelson passed away peacefully at his home on July 10, 2019 at the age of 100. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, interest in the community, and zest for adventure.

Born on June 9, 1919 in Coltman, Idaho, to Arthur L. Nelson and Magdalena Stucki Nelson, Oren grew up learning to work hard on the farm with his brothers and uncles. He eventually made his way to the University of Utah, where he graduated in 1943 with a degree in mechanical engineering and an appointment as an officer in the U.S. Navy. On a two-week break from his assignment in the Mediterranean, he returned to Utah where he married Marian Harmer on August 10, 1945. After his military service the young couple settled in Salt Lake City where he founded Nelson Brothers Construction Company with his brothers and close friend, L. Wayne Redd. His enthusiasm for the excitement of problem solving never ended, and he helped the company, and another, For-Shor Company, develop and thrive.

In addition to raising a happy family, Oren enjoyed being part of the civic and artistic culture of Salt Lake City. Throughout his life he was a patron and supporter of Pioneer Memorial Theater, Utah Symphony, Ballet West, Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Utah Opera. He also devoted over sixty years to the United Nations Association of Utah, and for many years was the keeper of their collection of international flags, one of the few complete collections in the western United States. In 1985 he was invited to serve as a trustee for Westminster College, a calling he accepted with determination and energy, and a cause to which he was devoted for many years. Oren was an adventurer, pioneering non-commercial river runs down the Yampa and Green Rivers in the 1950's, and embracing Utah's ski culture in the 1960's, eagerly taking his children and their cousins and friends to Brighton or Alta every Saturday. Later in his life he traveled to every continent and particularly enjoyed cruises to Alaska and across the Atlantic.

After the death of his beloved wife Marian in 1984, he married Elizabeth (Liz) Gillespie in 1991. Together they enjoyed travel and culture. At the age of 82 he and Liz rode bicycles across Germany and Denmark. Born and raised in the LDS faith, he enjoyed his callings there but also found friendship at the Salt Lake City First Presbyterian Church, which he attended with Liz.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Nelson, his daughters Gayle Nelson Taylor and Sheryl Nelson Snarr (Jim), grandchildren Andrew Snarr, Brett Snarr, Christopher Snarr, Catherine Taylor, and Adam Taylor, and seven great-grandchildren. Three brothers and their families also survive: Emery Nelson, Dalmas Nelson, and Arlen (Marie) Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Willard, Dorothy, Delora, and Dennis Nelson.

Oren loved his garden, was especially fond of his roses, and could be found outside with his pair of clippers until a few days before he passed. His generosity, which included helping many people achieve their college degrees, transcends his life. For this reason, he would ask you to be kind and loving, and vote for the Democrats. He was able to enjoy his 100th birthday party a month before his death and had requested that there be no funeral.



Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019