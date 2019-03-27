|
Orin Brimhall Hatch
1918 ~ 2019
Orin Brimhall Hatch was born October 16, 1918 in Union, UT to Earl Ernest and Fernella Brimhall Hatch. He passed away March 22, 2019.
Orin proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He was also a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his children: Patricia Davis, Phillip Hatch and Sharon Seal (Craig), 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife Eleanore Hatch and sons Orin Hatch Jr. and Michael Hatch.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Bluffdale City Cemetery, 14229 S. Redwood Rd. Bluffdale, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 27, 2019