O. Layne Wilcock

June 19, 1946 ~ January 25, 2020

A Celebration of Life for Layne Wilcock will be held as an open house on Saturday, June 20 from 4-6pm at Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 S., West Jordan, Utah.

We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, stories, to laugh or cry and remember Layne (Dad, Papa) who is greatly missed.



