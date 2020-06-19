Orin Layne Wilcock
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Orin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O. Layne Wilcock
June 19, 1946 ~ January 25, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Layne Wilcock will be held as an open house on Saturday, June 20 from 4-6pm at Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 S., West Jordan, Utah.
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, stories, to laugh or cry and remember Layne (Dad, Papa) who is greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardner Village
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved