Orland Call

1923 ~ 2019

Orem, UT-Born December 16, 1923 in West Layton, Davis County, Utah to David Call, Jr. and Olive Bertha Clark. He married June Stringham June 6, 1945 in the Salt Lake Temple. June passed away April 21, 2014 and Orland passed away May 23, 2019.

In 1931 Orland's family moved from Layton to Bountiful. As a youth he was raised on Call Brothers Truck Garden Farm located in the northwest part of Bountiful and north of Pages Lane in Centerville. He grew a large garden when living in Centerville and loved to share his produce with family and neighbors. Orland and June moved to Orem in 2007.

Orland graduated from Davis High School and attended Weber State College before being drafted in WWII into the armored infantry at Fort Knox, KY. After completing basic training at Fort Knox, he was able to transfer to the Army Air Corps and attended Transylvania College in Lexington, KY. He served in the 2nd Air Division in the 8th Air Force. Lt. Call was a navigator on a B-24 bomber flying out of Hethel, England in WWII.

He served in many church positions including the Elders Quorum presidency, Sunday School Presidency, a member of the Bountiful Utah North Stake High Council and as a counselor in the Bountiful Utah North Stake Presidency. He also served as manager of the Bountiful-Woods Cross Regional Welfare Farm. Orland and June served as missionaries in the Tacoma, Washington Mission.

Orland enjoyed the game of golf. He often played with his sons and grandson. He was employed as an accountant and office manager.

He is survived by his sons Steven S. (Ladauna), Alan S. (Peggy), Howard S. (Linda, deceased), and daughters, Renee Evans (Gary), and Nancy Perucca (Stephen).

Orland has three brothers, Lewis, deceased (Jean), J. David, (Dawn, deceased), and Henry, (JeNeal), and three sisters, Lucille Stringham (deceased), (Robert, deceased), Phyllis (Val, deceased), and Ann Marie (Gerald) Kammerman.

Orland and June have seventeen grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren.

Viewings will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, May 31st and from 1-1:45pm, Saturday, June 1st at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful Utah, with a Funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from May 28 to May 29, 2019