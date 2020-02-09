|
|
At age 87, Oscar died the way he lived, by his own rules. He always lived life his way, bucking the system and traveling his own roads.
He loved his wonderful and patient wife, Alaine (Robison) for 67 years, his four beautiful daughters Sheri Lund (Mac), Jolene Cole (Jerry), Micki Andreason (Clark-deceased), Lori Yates (Randy), and their amazing families.
Oscar's life was filled with daring feats along with wartime heroics while serving in the military stationed in Korea. Many years were spent working alongside others in the Plumbers & Steamfitters Union Local 140. His softer side emerged while enjoying life as a father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He found kinship with Native American brothers and sisters discovering a sense of inner peace and homecoming by participating in sweat lodges, fulfilling a vision quest, and becoming a Sun Dancer. He was also known for his generosity and volunteerism with the Adopt-a-Native Elder program, as well as many kindnesses shown to others.
Oscar was preceded in death by mother Cleo Staker Ream, stepfather Tom Ream, father Monte R. Merz, sister Freddie Ann Keller, and granddaughter Melissa Ann Yates. He is survived by sister Raye Ann Hughes.
Many thanks to the staff of the William E. Christoffersen Veteran's Home, Hall of Heroes, with special thanks to Madison and TJ of Bristol Hospice, for their tender and loving care of Oscar.
He will now continue the path of marching to his own drum, his way, Nizhoni Hostlii… may he continue to "walk in beauty".
We invite friends and family to join us for a "Celebration of Oscar's Life" on Saturday, February 15th at South Valley Unitarian Universalist Society located at 6876 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City.
Sharing of memories begins at 1:00pm followed by food and further celebrating until 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, you may join our family in donating to the Adopt-a-Native Elder program in Oscar's name at 328 Gregson Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 or anelder.org. Thank you
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020