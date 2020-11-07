Oscar W.
McConkie Jr.
Patriarch
Oscar W. McConkie Jr. left this mortal estate on the 2nd day of November 2020 from causes incident to cancer and COVID-19. He was born May 26, 1926 to Oscar W. and Vivian Redd McConkie in Moab, Utah, in the then nearest hospital to Monticello. He married Judith Stoddard on the 17th day of March 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Oscar and Judy always felt that their singular contribution to this world was their exemplary family: Oscar III (Carol), Ann (Paul) Boyden, Daniel Stoddard (Elisabeth), Gail (Paul) Evans, Clair (Mark) Evans, Pace Jefferson (Marilyn), Roger James (Sara), and Edward Stoddard. These eight children have increased into 46 grandchildren and 113 great grandchildren. Oscar knew and loved each one as gift from God.
Oscar is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his life was defined by it. He was valiant in the testimony of Jesus Christ. His teachings, his service and influence were a guiding light to his family, to individuals and numerous congregations throughout the Church.
Among his several callings, he served as Patriarch; Regional Representative of the Twelve; Mission President of the Arizona Tempe Mission; Stake President, Bishop twice; counselor in two stake presidencies; two high councils; and missionary in the New England States Mission. He authored three textbooks for the Church, which were published in a dozen languages. He also authored three other Church-centered books and other dissertations.
Oscar was a founding partner in the law firm, Kirton & McConkie, now one of the major law firms in the Intermountain West. He significantly impacted the law in the area of Church and State and his practice took him around the world, visiting with heads of State and appearing before legislatures. In 2007, he was selected by the Utah State Bar as Distinguished Lawyer of the Year.
As one of Oscar's law partners described him, "He was a giant personality with a huge heart, a quick wit, a big laugh and a ready story. He loved the law because he loved people."
Oscar received his professional degree, Juris Doctor, from the University of Utah, College of Law, in 1952. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Utah, Department of Political Science, in 1949.
His service in the community included, among other things, President of the Utah State Senate, two terms as Chairman of the Utah Board of Education, member of the Utah State House of Representatives, Vice Chairman of the Commission on the Organization of the Executive Branch of Utah Government (popularly known as the Little Hoover Commission), and County Attorney of Summit County.
He served a tour of duty in the U.S. Navy for two years during World War II. During his officer's training program (V-12) at the University of New Mexico, he played on the football team that won the Sun Bowl post season game.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Bruce R., F. Briton, James W. and William R. and by his sister, Margaret Pope, a grandson, Christian Young McConkie, and a great granddaughter, Hannah Marie Nielsen.
Oscar is survived by his beautiful and lovely wife, Judy, who was the primary care giver for their children and about whom Oscar always said deserves the credit for their successes, and by their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
The family expresses deepest appreciation for the kind and outstanding hospice care so lovingly ministered by Tui Tuitupou and assisted by her husband, Naki.
