1921 ~ 2019

Oscar Woodrow Walch 98, passed away peacefully at his home in Provo, Utah, March 27, 2019. Oscar, the youngest child of Charles Albert and Emma Weech Walch was born on March 10, 1921 in Pine Grove, Oregon.

Oscar served in the US Navy during World War II aboard the USS Hornet. Oscar served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in New Zealand mastering the Maori language. He married Bernice Harriet Kunkel, September 22, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. Oscar and Bernice are parents of six children, both earned advanced college degrees, raising their family in Provo. Following retirement, Oscar and Bernice served a mission in Fiji, followed by a world tour and many years traveling the country in their motor home. Oscar's funeral will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday April 2, 2019. A viewing will precede the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30AM at the Oak Hills Seventh Ward building, 1038 North 1200 East, Provo, Utah. The funeral assistance is provided by Premier Funeral Services, for a full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit their website, https://www.premierfuneral.com



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019