Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Otto Lee Anderson
1932 - 2019
Otto Lee Anderson (87) passed away in his home surrounded by his family, on April 5, 2019, Otto is survived by his son Gene Anderson (Melonie), daughter Nadine Steinfeldt (Randall), son Gary Anderson (Walnetta), son Brent Anderson (Hollie), daughter Barbara James (Dan) and son, Russell Anderson (Mikalene), brother Roland Anderson (Mary June), brother Harry Anderson (Judy), sister Kathleen Tingey (Sherm), brother Lowell Anderson (Judy), sister Coreen Garner (Ron) and "adopted" children Connie and Craig Richins, who frequently took great care of Otto and Connie! 26 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Otto was preceded in death by his parents Varian Anderson, Ada May Johnson Anderson, his wife Constance Ann Gabbott Anderson and Grandson Justin Gerald Keith Grass.
Otto will be missed for the love he showed his family and friends, his teasing remarks and the way his face lit up when he smiled!
Our family would like to thank Laneia "Nini" Taunaholo for the tender, 24-hour care she provided. We would also like to thank Intermountain Hospice (Megan and Natalie) and Homecare (Bonnie) who helped with Dad's care.
A viewing will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the LDS church building located at 1300 East and 13400 South, in Draper, Utah. Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019. Located at the above address. Services will begin with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am, with funeral services to follow directly after at 11 am. Interment, Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 9, 2019
