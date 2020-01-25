|
Owen A. Evans
1926 ~ 2020
Owen was born to Artie Sharp and Sylvia Ainsworth Evans in Midvale, Utah on May 8, 1926. Dad was a hard worker all his life. He often worked two jobs to support his growing family. Owen started working as a young boy on his uncles' farms. He graduated from Jordan High School and soon after was drafted into the Army where he served in the Philippines and Japan. He received the Purple Heart Medal, and was honorably discharged. While in high school, he met Mary Petrlich. They were married February 5, 1946 and had three sons, Mike, Dave and John. Mom and Dad were married for 30 years. Mary passed away in 1976 after a long struggle with cancer. Dad was always by her side. In 1984, Dad married Donna Hembury and was welcomed into her family. They were happily married and have taken care of each other for 35 years. Owen was employed at the Kennecott Mine, starting as a heavy equipment operator and retiring as a shift foreman. He was a firefighter with the Midvale Fire Department for 40 years as a volunteer and later working part time. The fire department was his true passion. He loved serving the community.
Owen is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Mike (Cherrie), Dave (Donna), John (Nanette); 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 6 great great, grandchildren; sister, Noreen Millerberg; sister-in-law, Joan Evans; stepdaughters-in-law, Lavern and Jan Hembury. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary; father, Artie Evans; and mother Sylvia Evans; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nick and Katie Petrlich; brother, Nyle; brother-in-law, Keith Millerberg; sisters and brothers-in-law of the Petrlich family; infant granddaughter, Mary; stepsons, Stuart, Steven and Scott Hembury.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, January 27, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Therese Catholic Church, 624 W Lennox St, Midvale. A viewing will be held at St. Therese Church on Sunday, January 26, starting at 6:00 pm followed by the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. An additional viewing will be held Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to Mass. Interment will take place at Midvale City Cemetery with honors provided by the U.S. Army and Unified Fire Department. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020