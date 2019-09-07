|
Pamela Ann Scarpelli
1946 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Pamela Ann Scarpelli passed away on July 29, 2019 comfortably in her home surrounded by people who loved her.
Pamela was born in Chicago, Illinois to her parents Mary and Joseph Scarpelli.
Pamela lived a full and accomplished life. She attended ISU with a degree in Physical Education and Recreation in 1967. She taught in a public school in Chicago from 1976 to 1983. Pam was a group sales director for Hotel Utah.
In 1983, Pamela started her good business sense and was the owner of Apartment and Condominium Rental of Salt Lake City. In 1986, she became the owner and manager of a clothing consignment store, "The Greater Salt Lake Woman" fashion clothing stores for plus size women. Pam sat on the Board of Directors of Ski Utah and was part of the delegation in Budapest for bid for the 2002 Winter Olympics.
Pamala was a very smart and proud woman. She wanted plus size women everywhere to have fashionable clothing and to carry themselves with grace and beauty.
Pamila is survived by her adopted families, naming the Garcia's, Raymond, Tami LaTrell and Franky who saw her through to the very end.
Pamela is proceeded in death by her Mother and Father, Mary and Joseph Scarpelli, grandparents and Aunt Theresa.
Pamela's wishes were to be cremated and have her ashes spread in Alta where she will ski the mountains for the last time on this earth. We won't hold services for Pam, however, anyone wanting to help spread her ashes is welcome.
Thank you to all those that shared in the last few years of Pamela's life; care centers, nurses and aids. A special thank you to Serenity Funeral Home for their amazing kindness and patience.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019