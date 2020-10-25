Pamela Lee Poulson
1954~2020
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Oct 19, 2020 at the age of sixty-six when her life was cut short after many years of illness. Pam was born on Oct 18, 1954 to Dean Sigfried and Wanda Lee Thornberg in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Russell W. (Buss) Poulson) on February 18, 1975, and the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Pam loved crafting, scrapbooking, Adam Lambert (she loved rock music), and her family who all called her Grammie Pammie. Pam was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed sharing this talent with everyone in the family by giving them a heartfelt quilt or afghan created specifically for them. Her loving heart also manifested in her profession where she worked for the Utah Department of Human Services for over 25 years.
Pam was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is survived by her husband Russell (Buss) Poulson, her son Kevin Poulson, her daughter Brandy Poulson (husband Keith Baker), her daughter LillyMae Muse (Boo), her brother Doug Thornberg (wife Teresa), her brother Bryce Thornberg (wife Pam), her sister Sheri Thornberg (wife Marta Brooks), eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog Sophie.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dean and Wanda Thornberg and daughter Alana Jean Allred-Poulson.
Due to COVID-10 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. To share condolences with the family, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/pamela-lee-poulson/