|
|
January 18, 1934 ~ March 16, 2019
On Saturday, March 16th, Pamela Margaret Freestone died peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harvest Park Ward, 3671 S Oldham Street, West Valley City, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Valley View Mortuary 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, Utah and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the ward.
For more on Pamela's life, please visit www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 20, 2019