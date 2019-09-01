|
|
Pamela Pixton
1946 - 2019
Pamela Pixton passed away peacefully on Friday at her home in Arizona. Originally residing in Salt Lake, she moved to Arizona to retire and spend time with her mom. She was lucky to spend the last few years of her mom's life enjoying time with her making quilts, crafting and grabbing a bite to eat at Long John Silvers. Pamela was born on August 25, 1946 to Dorothy and Joseph Armstrong. She married her sweetheart R. Gerald Pixton in Salt Lake on May 4th 1973. They later adopted her 3 children from Chile. She worked in the nursing field for over 40 years most recently at LDS hospital and taught her children the value of working hard and saving money. She is survived by her children, Jeremy and Melissa who will miss visiting with their mom. She was also lucky to have 4 amazing grandkids who will miss grandma Pixton's home full of strange and amazing treasures. Mikayla, London, Jagger and Ari. She is also survived by her Brother Daryl Armstrong (Linda), her sister Debbie Yates (Paul), and sister Diana Cannon (Paul). She will be reunited with her Daughter Desiree who passed away in childhood, her loving husband Jerry, her sweet mom, Dorothy her dad Joseph and her sister Jesse Armstrong.
A graveside service will be held at the Mount Olivet Cemetery Tuesday Sept 3rd at 11 AM.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019