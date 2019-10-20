Home

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
32401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Pheasant Point Ward
3133 West 13400 South
Riverton, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Pheasant Point Ward
3133 West 13400 South
Riverton, UT
View Map
Pamela Zundel Blackham


1946 - 2019
Pamela Zundel Blackham Obituary
1946 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-
Pamela Zundel Blackham passed away peacefully October 16, 2019 doing one of her favorite things; taking an afternoon nap in her home. She was 73 years old.
Like many things Pammy did this was spontaneous and unexpected.
A notorious lollygagger her kids and grandkids wished she would have lollygagged much longer on this one.
Born in Ogden, Utah on May 3, 1946 to Eldon and Maude Zundel, Pammy was the oldest of five sisters. Our lovely Pam was known by many, many names; Mom, Grandma, Aunt Pammy, Pam, Pammy, Maga, Gaga, Hammy, Pammy-Whammy Ding Dong, and Peep. Regardless of how you called her, "friend" was the common feeling.
She spent her formative years in Glendale, California where she attended Eagle Rock High School. After high school she ventured off to college at BYU where she met the love of her life, Gordon Blackham (aka, Big Gord), and the two were married in the Los Angeles LDS Temple on January 28, 1967.
Always game for an adventure, her and Big Gord spent their early married years living in different parts of the country, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, California, and Michigan before settling down in Salt Lake City in 1977 where they raised their five children.
Regardless of where she went, whether it was a next door neighbor in Ohio, a stranger in material store in Holladay, or a foreigner in a crepe shop in Paris, Pammy made friends. It's just was what she did.
Pammy was an active member in the LDS Church where she poured her heart into every calling whether it was the primary, nursery, young womens, or Relief Society. The extra mile was her norm.
She practiced her love of Christ by showering that love on all of us, and that love didn't stop with her family. "Your mom was so kind," is a phrase that her kids are almost sick and tired of hearing. Almost.
Pammy is precede in death by her husband Gordon Blackham, her parents Maude and Eldon Zundel, and her sister Paula Harrison.
She is survived by her children Grayson (Jennifer), Kolby (Jami), Clayton (Courtney), Olivia and Ana (Adrian), and twelve grandkids who loved her nearly as much as she loved them.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. to 10:45a.m. at the Pheasant Point Ward, located at 3133 West 13400 South, Riverton, Utah 84065. A evening viewing will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 32401 South Highland Drive, SLC.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 20, 2019
