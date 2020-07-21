1932 ~ 2020
ORANGEVILLE, UTAH-Parley Delile Hinkins passed away on July 18, 2020 in Springville at his daughter's home. He was born on March 1, 1932 in a small coal mining camp in Rains, Utah. His parents were Parley Jr & Erma Hinkins.
He is survived by his wife, Elda Luke Hinkins; children David Parley (Lane) Hinkins, Ross Delile (Jeannine) Hinkins, Todd Scott (Nadene) Hinkins, Nanette (Mark) Tanner, McKette (David) Allred, Christy Kaye (Matthew) Hironymous; sister Linda (Raymond) Hansen; in-laws Kean & Charlane Luke, Mack & Eunice Luke and Ilene Luke.
He was preceded in death by daughter Paulette and son-in-law Kay Hansen; parents Parley & Erma Hinkins; siblings Paula Allred, Helen (Clive) Peterson and Roger Hinkins; in-laws Elden & Delphia Luke; brother-in-law Earl Luke and great granddaughter OakLee Paulette Engman.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Heritage Funeral Home, 620 North Main, Huntington, Utah from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Family funeral services will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Please join us for live-streaming on Heritage Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Orangeville Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to share memories go to www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com
