Parley Lynn Porter
1944 - 2019
Age 75 of South Jordan, Utah passed away September 9, 2019 due to complications from a massive stroke. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 9894 S. 2700 W., South Jordan, UT, with viewings to be held Thursday evening from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (1066 S), South Jordan, Utah, and Friday morning from 10:00am - 10:45am at the church. Interment will be in the Redwood Memorial Cemetery. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019