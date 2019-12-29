|
|
In Loving Memory
Par Rasmusson has run out of time. He was 71-years-old. Born in Pocatello, ID on July 3rd, 1948, he was the second son of Robert Alden and Merline Harrison Rasmusson. Raised in Pocatello, his family moved to Stockton, CA on his 15th birthday. He attended Lincoln High School his freshman year, where he lettered in track and field (pole vaulting). After one year in Stockton the family moved to Sacramento, where Par attended and graduated from Luther Burbank High School. He also graduated from Seminary with a four-year certificate.
He attended Sacramento City College for one year before serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1967-1969. He served in the New England Mission where his mission presidents were Boyd K. Packer and Paul H. Dunn. It was on his mission where Par donated his first pint of blood; he went on to donate over 25 gallons throughout his life. Upon returning from his mission he attended his second year at Sacramento City College, where he was president of the LDS Institute of Religion. It was whilst he was attending SCC that he met Joan Karen (Jenny) Cook. Their first date was on Ground Hog Day, 1970 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on March 30th 1971. Par was drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1970 and was honorably discharged in January 1972 with the rank of SGT E-5. Although trained as an Infantry soldier, he spent most of his service in the Adjutant's Office at the Sacramento Army Depot manning a typewriter.
Par and Jenny moved to Springville UT whilst he studied at Brigham Young University in Provo, graduating cum laude in 1972 with a B.A. in Communications. It was there that they had their first child, Shiloh Andrew. Par trained and became an insurance adjuster. As his work moved them around, five other children followed: Grove Aaron (CA), York Alden, Nils Anders, Saren, and Harmony (all born in Syracuse NY).
In 1976 Par moved to Syracuse NY where he worked as an insurance adjuster for SAFECO and other companies. It was here that he was first called to be a bishop in his church (he served three different times in that calling) and then served in the stake presidency. He was active in the Syracuse Rotary Club, served as president of the Syracuse Claims Association, and was named an Outstanding Young Man of America.
The family moved to Winsted CT in 1985. It was here that Par was president of the Winsted Rotary Club. He helped start the Open Door Soup Kitchen and organized the Ground Hog Food Run, arranging to have day-old baked goods picked up and delivered to food pantries and soup kitchens in northwest CT. He served as a member of the Gilbert School Trust.
Transferring with AIG, Par opened their training facility in Las Vegas NV in 2003. He organized and became the first president of Solar NV, the southern NV chapter of the American Solar Energy Society. He joined the Sierra Club and was elected to serve on the Southern Nevada Group Executive Committee. It was here that he first started organizing environmental service projects, leading week-end and week-long service projects in national parks and other public lands. Retiring from The Hartford Insurance Group in 2015, Par and Jenny moved to South Jordan UT. Par continued as a Service Leader with the Utah and Toiyabe SNG Chapters of the Sierra Club. He was also elected to the Board of LDS Earth Stewardship and continued to lead environmental Service projects for both organizations, closing all his emails with his favorite expression: Let's Do Service!
Par is survived by Jenny, his wife of 48-years, and their children Shiloh Rasmusson/Brian Le (Northridge CA), Grove Rasmusson/Andrea Moline (Aiken SC), York Rasmusson/Luly Serrano (Mexico City), Nils Rasmusson/Katrina Vander Werff (Saratoga Springs UT), and Saren Rasmusson/Randy Cassotto (Canton CT). His daughter Harmony Gwen Rasmusson/Benjamin Moody (Riverton UT) predeceased him in August 2018. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and his siblings Merl Fred (Bakersfield CA), Trei C (Lakeside CA) and Kaul A (Gold Run CA). His sister Robin Shepperd predeceased him in February 2019.
Par donated his body to the University of Utah School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, he requests donations be made to LDS Earth Stewardship or Sierra Club Utah Chapter.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019