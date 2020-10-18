Patsy (Pat) M. Hancey
Jan 27, 1939 ~ Oct 13, 2020
Pat (Miner) Hancey, 81, of Midvale, Utah, our beautiful wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend, died peacefully at home, Oct 13, 2020, with her loved ones nearby, of a lingering illness, She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 27, 1939; the daughter of Neldon P. and Emaline B. Miner. She graduated from South High School in 1957. Pat, the oldest of five children helped raise and care for her younger siblings; three girls and one boy. After graduating from High School she worked for Garden Park Beauty Salon, where she met and loved so many special friends. She also cherished the many years she spent singing with the Schubert Singers (Ladies Chorus).
Pat married Nolan R. Hancey, September 22, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, for Time and All Eternity. Pat was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many Church callings while raising her four children in the Midvale, Utah area. Pat was loved by everyone who knew her. Durlng the past several years, Pat has been home-bound due to her illness and she truly missed the special times spent with family and friends. The devotion and loving care by her husband, children and siblings has been an outpouring of tender mercies over the many years, as our sweet mom endured the daily issues of her illness. Mom, you were a comfort to us during this time.
Pat is survived by her husband of 59 years, Nolan, and their four children, James (Melanie) Hancey (Sandy), John Hancey (Murray), Jeffrey Hancey (Murray) and Julie Crossley, Salt Lake City, along with 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, also survived by her siblings; Judie Noall (Sandy), Sherrie (Steve) Knight (Bountiful), Robert (Starlene) Miner (Millcreek), along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by a sister, Susan (Sheridan) McGarry (Anatone, Washington).
Our dear Pat will be remembered for her untiring service to others, her loving, kind, giving nature. We will miss her love expressed to all who came within her circle. We jointly CELEBRATE her life and all that she accomplished. Truly a lady.
Family and friends may attend a visitation to celebrate her life Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary (4760 S State, Murray, Utah) from 9:00-10:30 am, with graveside services to follow at 11:00 am, at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Salt Lake City, Utah. Masks and social distancing would be appropriate and appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Dignity Home Health & Hospice, for their loving care they provided our sweet mom over the past several months.