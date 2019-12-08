Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Pat Peek


1935 - 2019
Pat Peek Obituary
Pat M. Peek
1935 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Our loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Pat M. (Bradshaw) Peek, 84, passed away December 5, 2019.
Pat was born October 5, 1935 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Robert E. and Olive N. Bradshaw. She married George K. McMurdie October 7, 1952, later divorced. Pat then married the love of her life Ralph A. Peek March 3, 1973.
Pat is survived by her brother, Robert R. Bradshaw, five of her children Rebecca (Jim) Case, Susan (Mike) Lister, Teresa (Spencer) Sowles, Judy McMurdie, & John (Kerri) McMurdie, niece, Naomi, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert, mother, Olive, a brother, Lawrence D. Berg, son, George E. McMurdie and grandson, Adam Baucum.
Friends may call from 11:00 - 1:00 PM December 10, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT. Interment at the same location.
Please go to memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
