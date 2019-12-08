|
Pat M. Peek
1935 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Our loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Pat M. (Bradshaw) Peek, 84, passed away December 5, 2019.
Pat was born October 5, 1935 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Robert E. and Olive N. Bradshaw. She married George K. McMurdie October 7, 1952, later divorced. Pat then married the love of her life Ralph A. Peek March 3, 1973.
Pat is survived by her brother, Robert R. Bradshaw, five of her children Rebecca (Jim) Case, Susan (Mike) Lister, Teresa (Spencer) Sowles, Judy McMurdie, & John (Kerri) McMurdie, niece, Naomi, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert, mother, Olive, a brother, Lawrence D. Berg, son, George E. McMurdie and grandson, Adam Baucum.
Friends may call from 11:00 - 1:00 PM December 10, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT. Interment at the same location.
Please go to memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019