March 22, 1954 -September 26, 2020
Bountiful, Utah-Patrecia Anne Clayton Egan, the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother returned to heaven on September 26, 2020. Trish, 67, of Bountiful, Utah, leaves her husband of 46 years, John Egan. She leaves their children Elicia Flynn, Cecily Busby and her husband Nick, Nickole Galloway, Ashley West and her husband John, James Egan, Sean Egan and his wife Ashley, Celeste Denson and her husband Brigham, Tori Egan-Hopkins and her husband Gavin. She leaves her grandchildren Kilee Faria, Aurieanna McLeod, Alora Galloway, Gavin Flynn, Carl Galloway, Elizabeth Denson, Mira West, Keira Flynn, Ada West, Helaina Flynn, William Denson, Emma West, Catherine Denson, Seras Egan, Samuel Denson, and Ronin West. She leaves her great-grandchildren Riverlynn Faria, Maddi Faria, Aura Burr and Audrianna Maafala. She was preceded in death by her son Merritt Egan and her grandson Jack West.
Due to Covid-19, a small service will be held for friends and family at Russon Brothers Mortuary 295 N. Main Bountiful, Utah. The viewing will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:45-10:45 AM, with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM.
