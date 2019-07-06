Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1385 E. Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1385 E. Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
Patrice Eliason


1951 - 2019
Patrice Eliason
1951 - 2019
Mary Patrice (Lochhead) Eliason of Sandy, Utah, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State, Midvale, UT. A funeral Mass for Patrice will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1385 E. Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Monday at the Church. Committal service to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4th Avenue and "T" street. An extended obituary may be viewed as well as memories and photos shared with the family at www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from July 6 to July 7, 2019
