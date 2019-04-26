Patricia Ann Jackson

03/23/1930~04/21/2019

Patricia Ann Clawson was born, nourished and adored under the loving wings of Ruth Jensen and Thomas Alfred Clawson, Jr. alongside siblings, Sue and Jay. From the beginning she was encouraged to stretch her wings and to find her inner voice. And that she did. Singing duets with her mother brought joy to her father's heart. Pat's strong wings took her around the world and her angelic voice filled it with beauty. From small church choirs like the "Squeak and Squawk" in Minnesota to the great stage of the Roger Wagner Chorale, her voice would carry her love of song and her gratitude for God to all who heard her.

Pat studied music and drama at the University of Utah where she met and married Hyrum Edwin Dewsnup Redford. Their nest was blessed with two beautiful boys, Jonathan Alfred Clawson Redford and Patrick Alan Redford. Though HED and Patricia would fly their separate ways, Pat continued to dedicate her life to encouraging the heart song of her boys. Even in the darkness of difficulty, Patricia sang in faith and courage knowing the light would come and her song would be a message to others. Her song helped others to more willingly bear their burdens and more ably shoulder their tasks as well as eventually leading her to Jack Dawson. Though both empty nesters they joined their homes and hearts in 1979. Jack strengthened her wings and together they flew the world, including Co-Producing the Hill Cumorah Pageant for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They soared in love until his tragic death. It was a searing loss, however, Pat found deep joy in her family and her musical career. In moments of sadness she trusted in her Savior who listening could hear the songs she could not sing. Then in 1997 Patricia found the one that perfectly matched her song, Arthur Jackson, her high school sweetheart whose steady trill never left her and eventually called her back to him. They were sealed in the temple for time and all eternity and enjoyed 15 heavenly years together before Art joined the choirs above. His passing stole Patricia's song for a time. She only sang twice again in the four years after he passed. But she moved to Salt Lake and was surrounded by joy and family for those four years. She was deeply loved and reciprocated that love, especially to her great grandchildren, her "little darlings". Then on Easter Day Patricia stretched her wings one last time, soaring off to share her beauty with the heavens where she no doubt is singing again alongside her dear mother with her father and sweetheart by her side.

Patricia is survived by her sons JAC (LeAnn) and Rick (Lisa), wonderful step-children, Jake (Ally), Sharon (Peter) and Sue (Jim), 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Patricia's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the River View Third Ward, 11420 S. 700 W. Draper, Utah. A viewing will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah and from 9-9:45 a.m. at the ward before the service. Interment will be in the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, Sandy, Utah.



