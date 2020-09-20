1949 ~ 2020

Patricia Ann West Foster, 70, passed unexpectedly yet peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. She was well cared for by the loves of her life, her husband of 32 years, Bart, and her son, Bret. She is also survived by her older brother Bob (Vicky) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is finally reunited with her long- deceased father Lee, her mother Eva, and her brother Roger.

Pat was born in Tremonton, Utah, on September 2, 1949 to George Lee West, and Eva Pratt West. They lived in Salt Lake City and Smithfield, UT, before settling in Bountiful, UT. She attended schools in the Bountiful area and graduated from Viewmont High in 1967.

She attended Utah State in Logan, UT, and later trained to be a beautician. After working as a waitress in Logan, she worked in Reno, NV, and Lake Tahoe for 3 years. While in Reno, Pat was initiated into Transcendental Meditation and was a committed meditator for 46 years. She returned to Utah and worked in the property management department at the University of Utah, in the accounting department of Moran Eye Center, and served as a library aide at Howard R. Driggs Elementary.

Pat married Bart Foster in 1988, and together they had a son, Bret. She worked part-time at JC Penney until he was born. After that, she devoted herself to the responsibilities of wife and mother. Pat was active in a cooperative preschool, PTA, Cub Scouts, and her church's Claire Circle. She enjoyed the neighborhood dinner parties sponsored by her church and was a regular attendee at the various Residence Courses sponsored by Spiritual Regeneration Movement in Utah and Nevada.

Her health deteriorated after several strokes and the last 6 years have been difficult for her and her family. She passed on peacefully after further complications from more strokes. Her family is very grateful for the care rendered by the many healthcare professionals over the past few years that extended her life and ensured her comfort.

Pat was a sweet, kind, generous person who always thought of others first. She was concerned about always treating people well and worried about everyone's welfare. We have never met anyone who did not like Pat, and we are grateful for all the love, kindness, and well wishes that have been received since her passing.

In accordance with her wishes and beliefs, Pat was cremated. A celebration of her life was held this July in Montrose, CO, her home since Fall, 2017, where we also celebrated the wonderful neighbors who have loved and supported us throughout these difficult times. Later, a celebration of life will be held in Utah for all who knew her but due to the COVID crisis, the date and place of that celebration is yet to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store