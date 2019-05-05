Patricia Anne Rugg Child

1937-2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Our adored mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Patricia Anne Rugg Child joyfully returned to the waiting arms of her Father in Heaven and her beloved eternal companion, Franklin. Patricia was born on January 20, 1937 to Harry and Dorothy Rugg in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Patricia met her eternal sweetheart in the summer of 1952 at Saltair resort where she was working. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple and together they lived in the house that he built for her in Holladay, Utah. Patricia majored in psychology at the University of Utah where she was one math class away from graduating!

Patricia genuinely loved people and people loved her in return. She had a happy disposition that brightened her home and the world. Patricia was a peacemaker, the glue of the family, the life of the party and a giver of love and kindness.

Patricia was a devoted disciple of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many Church callings including serving with Franklin as Mission President of the California San Jose mission.

Patricia is survived by her children, Daniel (Lyn), David (Diane), Wendy, Suzanne (William) and Jennifer (William), 1 Brother and 2 Sisters and her adored 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband and sweetheart Franklin L. Child.

The family thanks so many who have loved and cared for Mom including the Hunstman Cancer Center and Dr. Buys with her team who blessed her and our family.

A viewing will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, 3401 S. Highland Drive. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Holladay Second Ward, 2065 E. 4675 S. with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 AM.

Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N Street.

Published in Deseret News from May 5 to May 9, 2019