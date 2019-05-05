Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Patricia Child
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holladay Second Ward
2065 E. 4675 S.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holladay Second Ward
2065 E. 4675 S.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Child
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne Rugg Child


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Anne Rugg Child Obituary
Patricia Anne Rugg Child
1937-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our adored mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Patricia Anne Rugg Child joyfully returned to the waiting arms of her Father in Heaven and her beloved eternal companion, Franklin. Patricia was born on January 20, 1937 to Harry and Dorothy Rugg in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Patricia met her eternal sweetheart in the summer of 1952 at Saltair resort where she was working. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple and together they lived in the house that he built for her in Holladay, Utah. Patricia majored in psychology at the University of Utah where she was one math class away from graduating!
Patricia genuinely loved people and people loved her in return. She had a happy disposition that brightened her home and the world. Patricia was a peacemaker, the glue of the family, the life of the party and a giver of love and kindness.
Patricia was a devoted disciple of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many Church callings including serving with Franklin as Mission President of the California San Jose mission.
Patricia is survived by her children, Daniel (Lyn), David (Diane), Wendy, Suzanne (William) and Jennifer (William), 1 Brother and 2 Sisters and her adored 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband and sweetheart Franklin L. Child.
The family thanks so many who have loved and cared for Mom including the Hunstman Cancer Center and Dr. Buys with her team who blessed her and our family.
A viewing will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, 3401 S. Highland Drive. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Holladay Second Ward, 2065 E. 4675 S. with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 AM.
Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N Street.
Published in Deseret News from May 5 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now