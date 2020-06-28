Patricia B. Perry
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia B. Perry
1954 ~ 2020
A wake will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please call for a reservation at 801-474-9119 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday thru Saturday; to help facilitate social distancing. There will be a private family service for Pat on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am and she will be laid to rest at the Midway City Cemetery in Midway, Utah. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com to view an extended obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Wake
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved