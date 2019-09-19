|
Patricia Brower
in Loving Memory
Patricia Brower, 77, passed away September 17, 2019 in Highland, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 20th, at 11:00 am, at the Highland 22nd Ward Building, 9621 North 6050 West, Highland, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, September 21st, at 11:00 am at the Riverview Cemetery, Firth, Idaho.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 19, 2019