1942 ~ 2020
A devoted sister, aunt and friend, Carole Sullivan departed mortality to return to her eternal heavenly home on March 6th, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Born June 19th, 1942 in St. Catharines, Ontario Canada, to parents William James Sullivan and Ethel (Pat) Elizabeth Collins.
We wish to express heartfelt thanks to the Valley View 11th ward for their constant ministering and care. Also, heartfelt thanks to Symbii Hospice nurse, Christie Bilden and her supportive team.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21st 2020 at 11:00 AM. The viewing will be at 9:30-10:30 AM at City View Memorial 1001 East 11th Avenue, Salt Lake City. Interment is at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 Highland Dr. If so desired, Carole requested donations to the Humanitarian Fund.
For full obituary please see online condolences at daltonhoopes.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020