Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Parlor & Undertakers
50 West Main St
Grantsville, UT 84029
435-884-3031
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
City View Memorial
1001 East 11th Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
City View Memorial
1001 East 11th Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map

Patricia Carole Sullivan

Patricia Carole Sullivan Obituary
Patricia Carole Sullivan
1942 ~ 2020
A devoted sister, aunt and friend, Carole Sullivan departed mortality to return to her eternal heavenly home on March 6, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Born June 19, 1942, in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, to William James Sullivan and Ethel (Pat) Elizabeth Collins.
Survived by her four siblings Maureen Barker, Sheala Sullivan Molnar, Dean Sullivan, and Cathy Baraniuk, with 16 nieces and nephews and 39 grand nieces and nephews. We wish to express grateful thanks to the Valley View 11th ward for their constant ministering and care, also heartfelt thanks to Symbii Hospice nurse, Christie Bilden and her supportive team.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 am. The viewing will be at 9:30 am - 10:30 am at City View Memorial 1001 E 11th Ave. SLC. Interment is in Wasatch Lawn, 3401 Highland Dr. If so desired, Carole requested donations to the Humanitarian Fund. For full obituary please see online condolences at: www.daltonhoops.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 18, 2020
