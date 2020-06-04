Patricia Casillas
Patricia S. Casillas
In Loving Memory
Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother. Born in Boise, Idaho.
Returned to her heavenly father on June 1, 2020 in peaceful rest in company of her loving husband Jorge.
Survived by husband, sons Jeremey and Anthony, daughters Jennifer and Stephanie and many grandchildren.
She loved gardening, food fights, water fights, and tickles. Her favorite word was cookies, what can we say, she was a foody. One of her many traits was she loved to help people in need.
She was a great inspiration to others and will be sorely missed.
The viewing will take place at 9:30 am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Starcrest Ward at 868 North Star Crest Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. The service will also be at the Starcrest Ward at 11:00 am. The burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in Bountiful.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
09:30 AM
Starcrest Ward
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
Starcrest Ward
JUN
5
Burial
Lakeview Memorial Cemetery
