Patricia Dawn Bliss
1933 - 2020
1933 ~ 2020
On Friday, July 24, 2020 our dear Patricia Dawn Bliss, passed from this life into the next surrounded by her family at her home in Mapleton, Utah. Patricia was born February 9,1933 to Russel Sheppeard and Hazel Marsh Sheppeard and was raised by her mother and loving stepfather Milton Passey. Patricia was born and raised in Tooele, Ut and moved to Ontario California in1945. She married the love of her life Blaine Bliss on April 8, 1951 and they were later sealed in the St. George, LDS Temple.
Patricia is survived by her husband Blaine, Craig (Janet), Steve (Barbara), Jeff (Renae), daughters in law Cindy Bliss and Dawn Bliss, sisters Lyla, Norma, Susan, and Sally. She is preceded in death by her parents and sons Brent and Michael Bliss, and granddaughter Angela.
A public viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Wheeler Mortuary in Mapleton, located at 82 West 400 North Mapleton from 6-8pm. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:00am at Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East Payson. For full obituary please visit wheelermortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wheeler Mortuary / Mapleton - Mapleton
JUL
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Payson City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary / Mapleton - Mapleton
82 West 400 North
Mapleton, UT 84664
801-489-6021
