Patricia Fern Stowers
1936 ~ 2019
Patricia Fern Stowers "Pat," died Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at 10:09 pm at the U of U Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Complications of kidney and heart failure, passing peacefully in her sleep.
She leaves behind her daughter Holly Wiersma, husband Bill, son Scott Stowers , wife Becca, daughter Jodi Larson, husband Dean. She also has 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse Billy D. Stowers in 2016.
Born in Los Angeles, California December 15, 1936, and living in California most of her life. She would love to admit she was a California girl. Pat loved the weather, loved to garden and enjoyed the wonders and beauties of nature. She was a very dedicated wife and mother. She raised 3 beautiful children, which she very much treasured. Most importantly Billy was the True love of her life, he was her Joy. Pat truly was a very hard worker. Working many years in different companies, always bringing her talents to help them improve in any way she could. She had a gift of organizing and structuring life.
She was long known for her extreme sense of order, cleanliness and fashion.
Everything she touched, everywhere she lived became beautiful with her talents.
Pat will be missed and remembered.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11543 S. Keystone Dr., South Jordan, UT. 84009, with a viewing from 10 to 10:45. Interment will be beside her husband in Flower Mound Texas. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019