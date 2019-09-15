|
|
Patricia Fitzgerald Cutler
1938 ~ 2019
Patricia Fitzgerald Cutler was born April 1, 1938 to parents Leland W. Fitzgerald and Eva Harriet Allen. Patricia was born in Murray, Utah. Patricia had eleven brothers and sisters named Deane F. Wheadon, Doris F. Howard, Leland Fitzgerald, Boyd A. Fitzgerald, Jackson R. Fitzgerald, Rieley R. Fitzgerald, Marcia F. Hilton, Marva F. Brown, James B. Fitzgerald and Warren Lee Fitzgerald.
The Fitzgerald family lived at 232 East 13800 South, Draper, Utah. They had a farm with chickens, horses, cows and sheep. When the children were young, they would gather the chicken eggs and wash them. Her brothers would help their dad take care of the farm by milking the cows and feeding the pigs. Eventually, her dad Leland transitioned into sheep farming.
Patricia went to Draper Elementary School in the old schoolhouse until the 9th grade. Then she went on to be a Beetdigger at Jordan High. At Jordan High she was the vice president of her Sophomore class, later to become vice president of the entire student body. She loved playing the bass fiddle in the Jordan High School Band with her brothers Jimmy and Warren. Patricia was crowned F.F.A. Queen three years in a row.
Patricia married Benjamin C. Cutler on August 19, 1957. They had four children, Collette Bakker, Curtis B. Cutler, Charlotte Van Ry, and Cynthia Domecq. Ben and Pat also have 14 beautiful grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Patricia found great joy in playing the piano in the "Golden Oldies Band" and in the Draper 3rd Ward Relief Society.
Patricia is survived by her children, Colette (Eddy) Bakker, Curtis (Tami) Cutler, Charlotte (John) Van Ry, Cindy Domecq; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; her brother Warren Lee Fitzgerald and sister Marcia F. Hilton.
Patricia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Benjamin C Cutler, her brothers and sisters, Deane F. Wheadon, Doris F. Howard, Leland Fitzgerald, Boyd A. Fitzgerald, Jackson R. Fitzgerald, Rieley R. Fitzgerald, Marva F. Brown, James B. Fitzgerald, her father and mother Leland W. Fitzgerald and Eva Harriet Allen.
Patricia's family would like to express their gratitude for all of the caregivers that waited on Patricia with great kindness and love.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment, Draper City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 15, 2019