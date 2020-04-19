Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Cofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Hatch Cofer


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Hatch Cofer
1931~2020
Patricia Hatch Ball-Case-Cofer, 88, passed away on April 16. 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on July 6, 1931 in Salt Lake City to Golden and Jessie Hatch. She married John Cofer on August 21, 1999.
She loved painting, gardening, and being the Hospitality Country Club Hostess. She was an amazing seamstress and floral designer. She enjoyed travel and family events. She attended Mountain View Christian Assembly.
She is survived by her husband; John Cofer, children; Shauna (Tom) Pfaff, Cheri (Duane) Betournay, Vickey (John) Hellstrom, Jeff (Tara) Ball, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and her dog, Sidney.
She was preceded in death by her daughter; Cheri Betournay, and sisters; Delores Bartlett and Sandra Henderson.
A staggered viewing of 10 people at a time will be held Thursday, April 23, from 6-8 pm at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary: 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights, UT. A graveside will be held Friday, April 24 at 2:00 pm at the same location.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. For more information please visit: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/patricia-cofer/
logo

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -