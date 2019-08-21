Home

Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Cottonwood Heights 1st Ward building
2245 East 7075 South
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Cottonwood Heights 1st Ward building
2245 East 7075 South
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Patricia Jane Kindred


1944 - 2019
Patricia Jane Werner Kindred
1944 - 2019
Holladay, UT-Our beautiful, sweet mama, wife, grandma, sister, aunt and dear friend Patricia Jane Werner Kindred left this world surrounded by her children and husband after a brave, courageous and valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease on August 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Friday August 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Cottonwood Heights 1st Ward building 2245 East 7075 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until 11:30am. Interment at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. For full obituary see Cannonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 21, 2019
