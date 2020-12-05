Patricia "Pat" Johnson

1937 ` 2020

Pat was born August 5, 1937 to Samuel Grant Moser and Lillian Margaret Turner Moser in Salt Lake City. Pat passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Pat worked for Nelson Ricks Creamery, Mountain Bell, and Kmart, which she retired from on February 5, 2005. She enjoyed going to Wendover, fishing at Strawberry, crafting and shopping on QVC. She was a faithful fan of the Utah Utes Football and the Utah Jazz.

Pat is survived by one son and three daughters, Steven (Julie) Johnson, Christine (Ralph) Schumann, Debbie (Shawn Meeks) Johnson, and Janice (Duane) Lundskog. Also 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Lillian Moser; three brothers, Grant Moser, James Moser, and William Moser. One daughter (Infant Johnson). Two granddaughters, Heather Johnson Gagnard and Bailey Corless.

Graveside services were held for Pat on Friday, December 4, 2020. Buried at the Salt Lake City (Utah) Cemetery.



