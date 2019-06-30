Patricia Larsen Deakin

(10/14/1952 - 6/24/2019)

Our loved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on June 24, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.

Patricia was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lyle and Dana Larsen. She was raised in Riverton, Utah and attended Bingham High School where she met the love of her life, Dan Alva Deakin. They were married on February 18, 1972 and later solemnized in the temple.

Patricia and Dan lived in West Jordan, and La Point, Utah before moving to Midvale, Utah where they lived for thirty years. During this time, Patricia worked for American Express in many different positions for 22 years.

Patricia and Dan recently fulfilled their lifelong dream of moving to Casa Grande, Arizona where they lived until she passed away.

Patricia is survived by her husband Dan, her son Alva, daughter Angella Gailey, and 4 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Lyle (Carol) Larsen, Larry (Barbara) Larsen, Kathleen (Paul, deceased) Howard, and sister-in-law, Julie Larsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dana and Lyle Larsen, her brother Robert Larsen and her daughter, Dawn Ann Deakin.

Funeral services will be held on July 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Midvale 7th Ward Chapel, 8350 S. Jackson Street (250 W.), Midvale, Utah. There will be a viewing on July 2, 2019 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, Utah from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, or on July 3 at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. There will be a luncheon at the church following. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens.

www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019