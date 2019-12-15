Home

Independent Funeral Service
2746 S State St
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
(801) 486-2688
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LDS Chapel
5635 South 2200 West
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS Chapel
5635 South 2200 West
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Patricia LaVon Ewing


1934 - 2019
Patricia LaVon Ewing Obituary
Patricia LaVon Ewing
1934 ~ 2019
Taylorsville-Patricia LaVon Ewing
Patricia, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, passed through the veil into the arms of her Savior on December 11, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the LDS Chapel at 5635 South 2200 West, in Taylorsville. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery.
For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019
