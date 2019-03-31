1950 ~ 2019

Patricia Lee Henetz, outdoorswoman, journalist and friend, died March 23, 2019, after a years-long struggle with Corticobasal Degeneration. She was 69.

Patty was born on Feb. 25, 1950, in San Diego County, California, to Virginia Fowler Henetz and Capt. Michael Henetz (USMC). She grew up in Southern California, attending high school in Oceanside. Patty graduated with honors in history from San Diego State University. She earned a master's degree in history from the University of California, San Diego.

Patty was an accomplished athlete and lover of nature throughout her life. She treasured her time skiing and hiking in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Patty's journalism career spanned decades, and included tenures at The Salt Lake Tribune, the Associated Press, the Deseret News and the Sacramento Bee.

She married Vernon Anderson in 2003. They later divorced. Patty is survived by a brother, Michael Henetz of Alturas, California, and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.

With courage and dignity, Patty endured many trials brought on by the rare progressive neurological disorder CBD, also known as Parkinson's-plus. According to Patty's wishes, her body was donated to the University of Utah. No funeral services are planned.

Those wishing to make a donation in Patty's honor may consider contributing to organizations working to unlock the secrets of brain disease, such as curepsp.org or theaftd.org.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary