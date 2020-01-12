|
Patricia Lee
Robison Grosh
1/29/1932 - 1/9/2020
Our mom passed away after a short illness on the evening of January 9, 2020. She was born the fifth of eight children to Icea Belle and James Edward Robison in Grand Junction, CO. She moved with her family to Ogden, Utah where she graduated from Weber High School. She attended Weber State until moving to California with her best friend Mary. She met and married Roy Grosh, together they had four children. Later they divorced.
She worked as an administrative assistant in the physics department at the University of Utah, later moved to KUED, and then to the Park Building where she worked for the Vice President and then head of legal counsel, retiring in 1994. Mom spent endless hours sewing dance costumes for her girls and Halloween costumes for her grandkids. In later years she made beautiful quilts for each of her family members. She was an excellent cook, her enchiladas were a family favorite. She took pride in her home and garden.
Survived by her children Robin Hose, Sandee Oliver, Richard (Jenny) Grosh; grandchildren Nicholas and MacKenzie Kemp, Katie (Jacob Croke) and Erik (Debbie) Oliver, Jacqueline and Rubie Grosh, Eric and Joel Grosh; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister Ginger (Jay) Norris. Preceded in death by her son Curt Grosh, parents, and siblings.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 1:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 So.), Sandy. Friends are invited to greet the family during the visitations on Friday, January 17th from 6:00-8:00 pm and one hour prior to the graveside on Saturday, all at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 12, 2020