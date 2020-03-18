|
August 1, 1927 ~ March 13, 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, reunited with her eternal companion of 74 years, March 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Heber City, Utah. Married for time and all eternity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Salt Lake City Temple.
Patricia Louise Doyle Burt, Born August 1, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to James Michael Doyle and Zephyn Ardrana Smith.
She lived in the Salt Lake City area until 1964. She moved to Roosevelt, Utah and then to Hanna, Utah, where she lived until she died at the age of 92.
Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, and was a great cook. She made friends wherever she went. She was witty, happy, and spunky and she spoke her mind. She was very generous and loved all. She lived a life of Christ-like service and she served in various church callings. She and her husband Gene served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Jackson, Mississippi Mission.
Patricia is survived by four of her six children; Gene Doyle (Joyce Wagstaff) of Heber City, Utah; Terry Louise (Brad) Fabrizio of Heber City, Utah; Sherman Brian (Beverly Solomon) of Hanna, Utah; and Timothy Doyle (Tawnya Horrocks) of Duchesne, Utah. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her eternal companion Gene Burt; two sons; Joseph West (Karen Thompson) of Clearfield, Utah; and Bradley Doyle; and great-granddaughter Hana Burt of Duchesne, Utah
Due to the current conditions a Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 12 noon at the Tabiona Cemetery, 5050 N Tabby Lane, in Tabiona, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020