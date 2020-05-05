|
1932 ~ 2020
Patricia Plaga, age 87, of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2020. Pat was born on July 27, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph S Jensen and Kathleen (Mitton) Jensen. She attended Whittier Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, and graduated from South High School in 1949.
She married Gean A. Plaga on December 1, 1955. She held a variety of jobs in Salt Lake before embarking on a 30-year career with Continental Insurance Agency. She enjoyed golf, gardening, traveling, spending time with her family, and cheering on the West High Panthers and University of Utah Utes.
Pat was proceeded in death by her parents Joseph and Kathleen Jensen, husband Gean Plaga, and daughter Jodie Plaga. She is survived by her children Brad (Mary) Plaga, Julie Plaga, and Todd (Sandy) Plaga, and her grandchildren Ashley Plaga, Bradley Plaga, Nicholas Plaga, and Abbey Plaga.
A private graveside service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 10:00 am.
Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2020