Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Sheya Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Ruth Bartz "Pat" Sheya

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia 'Pat' Ruth

Bartz Sheya

1928 ~ 2019

Pat passed away Jan 31, 2019 in Davis, California after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Pat was born November 25th, 1928 in Honolulu, Hawaii to a military family. Her childhood was filled with many travels to the next army base with her sister Barbie and mother Anita where her father Frederick Ralph Bartz was going to be stationed. These moves involved two trips through the Panama Canal, ferries to Chilkoot Barraks in Haines Alaska, and several cross country drives to forts in Plattsburgh NY, San Diego CA and Salt Lake City, UT among others.

Pat met her future husband, Leon R. Sheya, while skiing at Brighton Ski Resort, Utah. Leon and Pat married in 1950. Those two managed hunting and fishing trips, boating, water skiing, whitewater rafting, motorcycling on dirt roads into back country, and camping trips all while their family grew from 2 to 5 children. They just bought more sleeping bags, and a bigger boat.

Pat pursued her own passions as well - as an artist, a seamstress, and an activist to name a few.

Pat and Leon built a house in Mexico in 1985 overlooking San Carlos Bay after Leon retired. There they lived Fall through Spring, returning to SLC, to their beloved canyon home of 60 years for the summer months. They loved Mexico. The people and the adventures it held. Pat would scuba dive solo while Leon fished off their boat waiting for her to bring up dinner on her spear, or in her "goody bag"-- which could contain beautiful shells or old anchors and fishing tackle she scavenged from the bottom.

They were happily married for 55 years until Leon's passing in 2005.

After Leon's death Pat continued her journey to Mexico on her own and learned how to manage the boat and continue their lifestyle.

Amazingly independent, she continued her adventures well into her 80's including scuba diving (age 84), river running (age 86), ocean fishing (catching her biggest fish at age 86), hiking and off-roading.

She is survived by her children - Richard, Sharon, Paul, Sue Anne and Cynthia - 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and her younger sister Barbie, survive Pat. There will be a private gathering of family and friends April 13th, 2019, 10:00am at Mount Calvary Cemetery followed by a celebration of Pat's life at Salt Lake Culinary Education, 2233 South 300 East from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Pat Sheya - A Remarkable Woman. You truly made a difference in many lives and made something happen every day. You will be remembered.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries