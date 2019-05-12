Patricia Kelly Severance

1928 ~ 2019

Our Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Friend passed away on May 9, 2019.

Mom was born March 22, 1928. Grew up in Bozeman, Montana attending Catholic Schools (always had stories to tell). She met our dad, Bill Severance, in Bozeman and moved to Salt Lake where they raised their family. Mom was seldom without a german shepherd and one or two cats. Her love for horses was unlimited. She was active in many sports, easily could have been a professional ice-skater. Easter, Christmas and Halloween were her favorite holidays. She handmade decorations and made our home like a show place during these times (also shopped for decorations the minute they were available). We could often find her listening to her favorite artists in her music room. If you wanted sound information on subjects such as politics or religion you had a conversation with mom (never boring). Mom was a voracious reader, seldom without a book she was in the middle of. She loved springtime, was an excellent landscaper that kept most nurseries in business. Enjoyed container gardening as well as planting a vegetable garden. We always said she could be a consultant for businesses laying out yard plans. What she loved most was having her family over, whether celebrating a holiday, having dinner, or just visiting.

Survived by her children Linda (Julie), Jeanne (Varron), Debbie (Alan), and Donna. She has 8 grandkids, 11 great grandkids, and Dino.

Preceded in death by our dad Bill, son Jim, granddaughter Jennifer Bigler, and grandson Zachery Sainsbury.

Mom, we love you so much and know that life as we know it will not be the same (or as fun) without you. Already miss you more then we can say.

There will be a celebration of Mom's life on June 8th (1 - 4) at the home she shared with Alan and Debbie Caldwell.

