Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Patricia Snyder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
LDS chapel
1165 East 8600 South
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS chapel
1165 East 8600 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Snyder


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Snyder Obituary
Patricia (Patti) Lynne Snyder
1951-2019
Patricia (Patti) Lynne Snyder, passed away at the age of 67 at Copper Ridge Health Care Center on Monday, March 4, 2019. Patti was born April 29, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine and Dean Barber, her older brother Craig Barber, and her son David Sanchez. Patti is survived by her sons Michael Snyder and Benjamin (Ben) Snyder, daughter-in-law Rebecca Richardson, and grandchildren Milo and Felix Snyder.
Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the LDS chapel on 1165 East 8600 South, Sandy, UT 84094. A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Memorial Holladay Cemetery on 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, UT 84117. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now