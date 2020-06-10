Patricia Taylor McClure
1947 - 2020
Patricia Taylor McClure
1947 ~ 2020
Patricia Taylor McClure, 73, of Orem, Utah, Passed away peacefully after a valiant 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer, Monday, June 8, 2020. Patricia was born and raised in North Ogden to LeRoy and Genevieve Berrett Taylor. To read the obituary and express condolences please visit www.utahvalleyfuneral.com
Viewing will be Thursday, June 11th from 5:00-7:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 90 North 600 West Orem, Utah. Graveside service will be Friday, June 12th at 11:00am held at Ben Lomond Cemetery located at 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden Utah.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Utah Valley Mortuary
1966 W 700 N
Lindon, UT 84042
(801) 796-3503
