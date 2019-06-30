"Together Forever"

Patricia Violet Hubbs Graham, 95, our loving mom, grandma and grandma-great reunited with her sweetheart as she passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born to Wayne and Grace Lillian Hoose Hubbs in Phoenix, Arizona. She was married and sealed to Robert Hugh Graham in the Salt Lake Temple on February 14, 1946. Family was everything to her and she devoted her life to serving them. She was the proud mother of five children, who all loved and adored her. She cared for each one in such a way that each felt very special. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served valiantly in many callings throughout her life. Her favorite callings were working with the Primary and as a missionary in the Granite Stake. She has a strong testimony and lived her life as an example of it. She was always positive and never spoke ill of others.

She is survived by her children; Jerry (Judene) Graham, Robyn (Gary) Johnson, Cheryl (Todd) Rytting and Lori (Wayne) Oberg; brothers Don Hubbs, Dick Hubbs; sister Mary Louise Hubbs; nephews Gene Jr. Anderson and Richard (Susan) Anderson. She has 19 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Graham; son Ronald Graham, sister Eileen Anderson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 am at the Canyon Rim Stake Center, 3051 South 2900 East, Salt Lake City; where family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the service. Interment: Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online memories and tributes can be sent to the family at: HolbrookMortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019