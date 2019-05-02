Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cottonwood 16th Ward
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Cottonwood 16th Ward
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Cottonwood 16th Ward
1750 East Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sorensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia W. Sorensen


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia W. Sorensen Obituary
Patricia W. Sorensen
10/10/1931 ~ 04/29/2019
Patricia Ann Whitehead Sorensen passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood 16th Ward, located at 1750 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, May 3, from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment: Holladay Memorial Park.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.