Patricia W. Sorensen
10/10/1931 ~ 04/29/2019
Patricia Ann Whitehead Sorensen passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood 16th Ward, located at 1750 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Viewings will be held at the church on Friday, May 3, from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment: Holladay Memorial Park.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 2 to May 3, 2019